- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 04.AUG.2023

7:00PM EST

#748 // TRUST THE PLAN - LIVE

We know that innocent people are being destroyed with false evidence, judges are bought off, people are being murdered and investigations are immediately distracted, lose focus and obstructed. Finance has been utterly destroyed, we are being pitted one against another - and the we're being silenced as the corrupt media talking heads point to distractions and make up stories to gaslight the people that all is well, when clearly, something is rotten in Washington.

It is my belief that God intended it this way - not to make the people suffer, but to reveal what has been done in darkness caused by our willful ignorance and purchased obfuscation. This corruption is wicked - and anyone who says differently is part of the problem. In these dark hours of corruption, it helps to pray for Love and Light and for the Peace of God Almighty to flow over our land, our friends and family - to wash clean our hearts and expose all those who serve this wicked cabal - and that is the heart of God's Plan.

Q told us to Trust the Plan - but, Q never bothered to tell us exactly who's plan it is we are to trust - and the purpose of tonight's show is to reveal the author of this plan. And that is just what we're going to do. Buckle up Buttercup, we're in for a bumpy ride!

