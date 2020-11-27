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You cannot have a lethal pandemic stalking the land and not have excess deaths. ~ Michael Yeadon, Ph.D.
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883 views • November 27, 2020
See an extensive transcription with important links at the video source below.
Video Source: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/25/michael-yeadon-pfizer-coronavirus-scam.aspx
Story at-a-glance
There are currently no excess deaths while cases increase.
Data show many deaths — primarily people aged 45 to 65, with equal distribution between the sexes — are mainly due to heart disease, stroke and cancer, which suggests they are excess deaths caused by lack of routine medical care due to the pandemic restrictions
The PCR test is not a valid diagnostic tool and should not be done on the scale we’re now doing it. The high rate of false positives is only fodder for needless fearmongering
Virtually no one who is asymptomatic has the live virus, but when you run the test at a cycle threshold over 30, meaning you amplify the viral RNA more than 30 times, you end up with a positive test even if the virus is inactive and noninfectious
According to Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a former vice-president and chief scientific adviser of the drug company Pfizer, very few people will need the COVID-19 vaccine as the mortality rate is so low and the illness is clearly not causing excess deaths
Video Source: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/25/michael-yeadon-pfizer-coronavirus-scam.aspx
Story at-a-glance
There are currently no excess deaths while cases increase.
Data show many deaths — primarily people aged 45 to 65, with equal distribution between the sexes — are mainly due to heart disease, stroke and cancer, which suggests they are excess deaths caused by lack of routine medical care due to the pandemic restrictions
The PCR test is not a valid diagnostic tool and should not be done on the scale we’re now doing it. The high rate of false positives is only fodder for needless fearmongering
Virtually no one who is asymptomatic has the live virus, but when you run the test at a cycle threshold over 30, meaning you amplify the viral RNA more than 30 times, you end up with a positive test even if the virus is inactive and noninfectious
According to Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a former vice-president and chief scientific adviser of the drug company Pfizer, very few people will need the COVID-19 vaccine as the mortality rate is so low and the illness is clearly not causing excess deaths
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