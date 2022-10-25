X22 REPORT Ep. 2907b - [Scare] Necessary Event, Trump: “Who Is Going To Enter The Trump Quicksand?”

X22 REPORT Political/Geo Political News Ep. 2907b - Oct 24, 2022

[Scare] Necessary Event, Trump: “Who Is Going To Enter The Trump Quicksand?”

The [DS] is now pushing the scare event. Not everything will be clean. Trump and the patriots know the playbook, countermeasures are in place. The [DS] is now pushing election interference and the Biden Admin have already assigned election officers and they are building the narrative that the elections for 2022 are not secure. Trump and the patriots are going to use this against them, this will boomerang because this will bring in to focus the 2020 elections. Trump sends a message that the [DS] might be making a move against him.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

See the age defying benefits of “Liquid Gold” here:

--> http://www.liquidgold22.com <--

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!



