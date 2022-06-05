【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】Jason Miller: We have to separate very clearly the Chinese people from the CCP

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Jason Miller, GETTR CEO: We have to separate very clearly the Chinese people from the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP is a thuggish mob like dictatorship. But it all comes down to free speech. We can never lose that free speech that 1000s people died for on Tiananmen Square on 1989, June 4th.