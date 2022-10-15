Ukraine Update Oct 15, 2022

⚡️ SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

💥An arsenal was hit by high-precision, long-range sea-based weapons in Brody (Lvov region), where significant stockpiles of weapons, military equipment and munition from Western countries was delivered and stored.

💥Military command and energy facilities have been hit by high-precision weapons used by the Russian Aerospace Forces in Kiev and Kharkov regions.

💥The enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack Russian positions towards Kupyansk. Russian artillery fire halted and eliminated the advancing AFU units on the far approaches. Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles and 4 pickup trucks have been eliminated.

💥AFU units attempted to conduct combat reconnaissance along the entire line of contact towards Krasnoliman. Russian troops, supported by artillery, inflicted fire on the enemy. The remnants of the Ukrainian units are pushed back to their departure areas. More than 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armored combat vehicles, 4 pickups and 4 vehicles have been eliminated.

💥While pursuing retreating AFU units, Russian troops seized dominant heights near Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles and 3 pickups have been eliminated.

💥The enemy launched a number of unsuccessful attacks towards Nikolaev-Krivorozhsk near Dudchany, Pyatikhatki and Ischenko (Kherson region). All the attacks have been successfully repelled by Russian forces. More than 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles and 7 vehicles have been eliminated by shelling.

💥Bases of units of the 59th AFU Mechanized Infantry Brigade and the Foreign Legion mercenary formation have been hit by Russian air force missile strikes near Nikolaev. The enemy losses were over 170 servicemen and fighters, 4 armored combat vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and 6 vehicles.

✈️ Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 2 AFU command posts, 63 artillery units at their firing positions, 156 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥6 munition depots have been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Krasnoye, Novosyolovka Pyervaya (Donetsk region), Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), Kalinovka and Novoaleksandrovka (Nikolaev region).

✈️ 1 Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force has been shot down by tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).

- Russian Military of Defense