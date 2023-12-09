According to Rabbis, It's NOT a Conspiracy. Global war is, in their view, God bringing justice to the world for crimes against the Jewish people.





Why Do Rabbis Know So Much About French Revolution?

https://iconnectfx.com/view/574489ef-e425-ee11-996d-0050568299de/en





Chabad's Strategy For Slavic Genocide

https://www.henrymakow.com/2022/08/russia-khazaria-ukraine.html





Thank you for your Support:

https://israelinewslive.org/

Steven Ben-nun

PO Box 156

Sunbright TN 37872





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive

EMPShield: https://www.empshield.com/

Use coupon code INL50

Twitter: https://twitter.com/INLJana

https://www.justiceforstefansuto.org/