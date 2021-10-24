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Is there an Agenda with these videos?
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20 views • October 24, 2021
In this video, we explain why w have so many videos available regarding the Lord Jesus Christ and the Gospel of Christ. Is there an agenda? Absolutely. People need to know about the Lord Jesus Christ in a manner that makes sense, and not in a manner that is pious or "churchy". We are very plain in our speech with these videos, and we get right to the point. Most of our videos are between 5 and 7 minutes long, except for those topics that require a lot of explanation. The video editorials are no more than 15 minutes long, although there may be exceptions. We know that you don't have a lot of time, so the agenda is to get the message of the Lord Jesus Christ to you so you can think about what has been presented and then ask Jesus for yourself if what you saw is true or not.
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