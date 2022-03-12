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Justin Trudeau Has NO Moral Authority to Govern
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56 views • March 12, 2022
Having lost the popular vote in the last two Canadian federal elections (including winning the support of just one in five eligible voters in the most recent one), Justin Trudeau has no moral authority to govern in the tyrannical manner he has. This includes his heavy-handed treatment of the truckers' convoy after demonizing vaccine skeptics as "extremists, misogynists and racists" and expressing his admiration for communist China's basic dictatorship.
SOURCES USED/CITED:
1. Alberta Truck Convoy Arrives at Parliament Hill: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/alberta-t...
2. Clip Resurfaces of Trudeau Calling Unvaccinated “Extremists, Misogynists, Racists”: https://tnc.news/2022/01/04/clip-resu...
3. Chauvinists, Sexists, Misogynists (Hillary Clinton REMIX): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26-Vz...
4. 2021 Canadian Federal Election: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Ca....
5. 2019 Canadian Federal Election: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Ca...
6. Majority of Canadians Want COVID-19 Restrictions to End, New Poll Finds: https://toronto.citynews.ca/2022/01/3...
7. Trudeau Admires China's Basic Dictatorship: https://torontosun.com/2013/11/08/tru...
8. COVID-19 -- The Great Reset: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0...
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SOURCES USED/CITED:
1. Alberta Truck Convoy Arrives at Parliament Hill: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/alberta-t...
2. Clip Resurfaces of Trudeau Calling Unvaccinated “Extremists, Misogynists, Racists”: https://tnc.news/2022/01/04/clip-resu...
3. Chauvinists, Sexists, Misogynists (Hillary Clinton REMIX): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26-Vz...
4. 2021 Canadian Federal Election: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Ca....
5. 2019 Canadian Federal Election: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Ca...
6. Majority of Canadians Want COVID-19 Restrictions to End, New Poll Finds: https://toronto.citynews.ca/2022/01/3...
7. Trudeau Admires China's Basic Dictatorship: https://torontosun.com/2013/11/08/tru...
8. COVID-19 -- The Great Reset: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0...
-----
Please like, subscribe and share. Knowledge • Well-Being • Action provides you with news, info and strategies to help you survive and thrive in perilous times, using the timeless wisdom of the Christian Scriptures as a guide.
Follow us on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kwaglobal
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/kwaglobal
Parler: https://parler.com/PNN
Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@KWA
Gab: https://gab.com/wands
Telegram: https://t.me/kwaglobal
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