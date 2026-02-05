Your Alcohol History: A Hidden Colorectal Cancer Risk

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com





►Lifetime drinking patterns predict colorectal cancer risk – Sustained heavy drinking increases risk by 91%, proving alcohol’s long-term damage isn’t just about current consumption.

►Rectal cancer risk nearly doubles – Heavy drinkers face 95% higher risk, with alcohol’s toxic byproduct acetaldehyde corroding rectal tissue most severely.

►Quitting alcohol reduces precancerous polyp risk by 42% – The body can heal when toxins are removed, reinforcing natural medicine’s detoxification principles.

►Natural detox & gut repair counteract damage – Liver-supporting herbs (milk thistle), gut-healing nutrients (L-glutamine), and folate-rich foods help reverse alcohol’s harm.

►CDC/FDA fail to warn while pushing toxic interventions – Mainstream medicine ignores alcohol’s dangers but promotes harmful vaccines and pharmaceuticals for profit.





