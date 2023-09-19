Cockroaches Netanyahu and Zelensky both coming to meet Biden before end of month.

They both be traveling on their dual usa citizenship passports...and will be asking for more money and special favors...There voices are heard and our voices are not.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.