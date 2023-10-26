Before They Were 'Killed by an Israeli Missile Strike' - They Made This Video - to Show What's Happening in the Gaza Strip

Do you know what's happening in Gaza strip? The murdered children of Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh made a recent video about the horrible situation for the Palestinian civilians before being killed by an Israeli missile strike.
