Did you know that the US Gov't has effectively BANNED new ideas about time travel, multiple dimensions & nuclear fusion? - Eric Weinstein said,

🤔 Did you know that the US government has effectively BANNED new ideas about time travel, multiple dimensions and nuclear fusion?

🗣 The “thing about a new idea in physics is that a new idea changes the balance of power in the world. Physicists are the only occupation in the country that doesn’t have full free speech,” mathematician and investor Eric Weinstein said, referencing the Atomic Energy Act’s ‘born secret’ doctrine, which classifies certain info from the moment it’s created, under punishment of prosecution under the Espionage Act.