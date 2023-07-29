🇳🇪Demonstrators in Niger burn French flags and raise Russian flags across the country!

'We Love Russia': Putin, Wagner Get Support From African Residents | French Flag Burnt In Niger

Supporters of the Niger waved Russian flags and chanted anti-French slogans, echoing a growing wave of resentment towards former colonial power France and its influence in the Sahel region. Niger gained independence from France in 1960. The coup was started out by the presidential guard, which is drawn from the armed forces and usually protects the president and his entourage, is headed by General Omar Tchiani. Watch the video for more.

