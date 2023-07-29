Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇳🇪Demonstrators in Niger burn French flags and raise Russian flags across the country!
channel image
The Prisoner
8661 Subscribers
Shop now
108 views
Published 19 hours ago

'We Love Russia': Putin, Wagner Get Support From African Residents | French Flag Burnt In Niger

Supporters of the Niger waved Russian flags and chanted anti-French slogans, echoing a growing wave of resentment towards former colonial power France and its influence in the Sahel region. Niger gained independence from France in 1960. The coup was started out by the presidential guard, which is drawn from the armed forces and usually protects the president and his entourage, is headed by General Omar Tchiani. Watch the video for more.

Mirrored -

Hindustan Times





Keywords
russiacoupfranceniger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket