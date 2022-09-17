Mark Steyn slams corporations 'abolishing' culture after making millions on it

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Tucker Carlson, Fox News, talks about the agenda of decolonizing your bookshelf actively resisting and casting aside the colonial ideas of narrative of story telling and literature that have pervaded American Psyche for so long. Here we have censoring movies, bringing down statues, encouraging deletion of books and what does it have to do with police brutality? Nothing. This is an attack on our culture. Mirrored