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Jewish ✡ War on Christianity ✝
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631 views • April 24, 2022
Jews are trying to cancel Christianity and impose Judaism on Goyim.
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
Recorded April 24, 2022
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com B
logs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
Recorded April 24, 2022
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com B
logs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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