The Enlightenment of Webb Telescope, Our Live Broadcasts May Also Be Photographed by Other “People” in 30 Billion Years

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https://gnews.org/post/p16q4c420
Just those few photos were taken by the Webb telescope in the United States, everyone didn’t realize that the several pictures taken by the Webb telescope, that’s really a new beginning for mankind