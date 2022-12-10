Pastor Henry Shaffer - Testimony, Call to Supernatural & Deliverance & revelation of Mind Control

Pastor Henry Shaffer shares his testimony of how God walked him straight into the Supernatural and Deliverance. He also teaches about the spirit of Mind Control and how we all need to bind and break that off our lives! A must see and share.
Pastor Shaffer's Radio
wucc999.com
or
https://www.cwchrist.com
YouTube: Henry Shaffer
Deliverance with Pastor Henry
Rumble:
Deliverance with Pastor Henry
Facebook: Deliverance with Pastor Henry
Pastor's church:
University Parkway Church
1761 University Parkway
Aiken, South Carolina 29801
(803)-226-0648
UPCOG.ORG
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
YouTube: JodiL792 Warriors Rise
Rumble: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: Warriors Rise
Frank Speech: Warriors Rise TV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.