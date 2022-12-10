Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pastor Henry Shaffer - Testimony, Call to Supernatural & Deliverance & revelation of Mind Control
19 views
channel image
Warriors Rise
Published 20 hours ago |

Pastor Henry Shaffer shares his testimony of how God walked him straight into the Supernatural and Deliverance. He also teaches about the spirit of Mind Control and how we all need to bind and break that off our lives! A must see and share.

Pastor Shaffer's Radio

wucc999.com

or

https://www.cwchrist.com


YouTube: Henry Shaffer

Deliverance with Pastor Henry


Rumble:

Deliverance with Pastor Henry


Facebook: Deliverance with Pastor Henry


Pastor's church:

University Parkway Church

1761 University Parkway

Aiken, South Carolina 29801

(803)-226-0648

[email protected]

UPCOG.ORG


Jodi LoDolce

www.WarriorsRise.net

YouTube: JodiL792 Warriors Rise

Rumble: Warriors4ChristRise

Brighteon: Warriors Rise

Frank Speech: Warriors Rise TV

Keywords
freedommind controldeliverancesupernaturalwarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcepastor henry shafferhenry shafferdeliverance with pastor henry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket