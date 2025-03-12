Unelected Prime Minister - WEF Carney - Snowbirds Must Register

Mark Carney, ex-central banker, to become Canada's next prime minister





Former central banker Mark Carney will become Canada’s next prime minister after the governing Liberal Party elected him its leader Sunday as the country deals with U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threat, and a federal election looms.





https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/mark-carney-ex-central-banker-become-canadas-prime-minister-rcna195560









Carney 'lied' about his support for relocating company from Canada to U.S., Conservatives say





Carney said the 'formal decision' was made after he cut ties with Brookfield, but the company announced the decision prior to his leaving





https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/tories-say-carney-supported-brookfield-move-new-york









Mark Carney identified as ‘European’ at the World Economic Forum





Presumptive Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney may soon be Canada’s next prime minister, but he has previously chosen to highlight his European identity and citizenship.





In a 2023 World Economic Forum panel discussion talking on the transition to a “green economy,” Carney identified himself as a European before talking about how the European Union and United States could dependably transition to a net-zero economy.





https://tnc.news/2025/01/15/carney-identified-as-european-wef-forum/









All the reasons why we can't trust Mark Carney to put Canada first





Peter Foster, a Cambridge-educated economist, wrote in 2020, Carney's focus is radical change of the business and material world.





https://edmontonjournal.com/opinion/david-staples-numerous-reasons-we-cant-trust-mark-carney-to-put-canada-first









Mark Carney doesn't value a prosperous and free Canada





https://gssq.blogspot.com/2025/03/mark-carney-doesnt-value-prosperous-and.html









Liberal Party members would be smart to reject Carney





By Sunday, 400,000 adherents of the Justin Party (formerly the Liberal Party of Canada) are expected to have voted to select the next prime minister of Canada.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/politics/ledrew-liberal-party-members-would-be-smart-to-reject-carney/ar-AA1A66lK









3 former B.C. Conservative MLAs, who will sit as Independents, say party has been captured by 'woke liberals'





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/3-former-conservatives-sit-as-independents-1.7479438









Justin Trudeau Finally Makes Public Reference To White Canadians: “Stop Being Racists”





https://capforcanada.com/justin-trudeau-breaks-five-year-silence-on-white-canadians-stop-being-racist/









Bill could redefine self-defense in California





A member of the California Assembly representing part of Los Angeles has proposed a bill that aims to reduce vigilantism but that critics say would criminalize self-defense.





Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) proposed Assembly Bill 1333, which “would eliminate certain circumstances under which homicide is justifiable, including, among others, in defense of a habitation or property,” CalMatters explains.





https://ktla.com/news/california/bill-could-redefine-self-defense-in-california/









Snowbirds must soon submit fingerprints for U.S. travel under new Homeland Security rules





Canadians and other foreign nationals who plan to stay in the U.S. for 30 days or longer will soon be required to apply for registration and fingerprinting with the Department of Homeland Security.





The draft rule, which stems from a Jan. 20 executive order, is expected to be put in force April 11, according to media reports. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) did not respond to a request from CBC News by publication time.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/us-travel-immigration-law-executive-order-canadians-1.7481054