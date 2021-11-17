Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - HPV: The Scourge of the Century or Just Another Silly Love Song (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.02.14)

The show's title is Human Papilloavirus (HPV): Is It the Scurge of the Century?

Human Papillomavirus causes warts on feet and hands but in my 19 years of taking pap smears no case of cervical cancer was never detected.

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