03/06/23 The Minutemen Report "Mike Adam's Crickets and AJ's warning to the world"

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Brighteon Exclusive: The Minutemen Report (First Report)
First, with Mike Adams, we take an up close look a the juicy crickets that we all are going to have the privilege of snaking on very soon.
Then, In a gripping video, radio host and truth teller, Alex Jones, sounoip0s the alarm on the growing threat of nuclear war. With tensions rising between nations and the threat of a devastating conflict looming, Jones argues that humanity is at a crossroads. He presents evidence of the increasing militarization of global powers, and warns that a single mistake could trigger a chain reaction of destruction. This video is a must-see for anyone concerned about the future of our world and the threat of nuclear war. Jones delivers a powerful message, urging viewers to take action and demand that leaders prioritize peace, before it's too late.