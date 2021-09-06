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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 21) World Court Meeting - Global Jubilee is Needed More Than Ever - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • September 06, 2021
The world court will be meeting soon on Zoom to present Jubilee for all Man kind across the globe. There was no Jubilee 800 years ago. Going back 800 years ago to know where our parents used to live is not practical. Let's have Jubilee for all of us without going back 800 years back. It doesn't make sense to apply indigenous labeling on people who born here thousands of years ago vs people who born and raised on this land 20 years ago, regardless where their parents came from. Indigenous labeling was injected in society, used, and abused by the criminals to divide and conquer. Finally, let's just erase all debts for all nations without wasting time back going 800 years to figure out where our parents came from. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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