BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Roundup-" & CHEMtrails-Detoxing Meal that's Also Hydrating and Collagen- & Probiotic-Rich
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • Today

Video going over a meal that can assist with detoxing not only glyphosate (the active ingredient "Roundup" weed-killer) & CHEMtrails but also COVID-19's spike protein per Dr. Robert McCullough's protocol w/ natto (I substituted non-GMO seitan), bromelian found in pineapple stems, & turmeric root.


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To also be able to eat this well by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns


To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing


View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & more @

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://TryHypo.com


View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a Customer & Affiliate at any of

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


For product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan, & give her my code: HOWTODIEOFNOTHING:

[email protected] or [email protected]

219.789.7180


(not mentioned) According to HRIlabs.org's Founder, Dr. John Fagan, in the Santa Cruz Voice, video, "Ep. 1345 Glyphosate Lab Tomato," at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5jEArUF7Ds

sweating can remove some of glyphosate & other pesticides stored in fatty tissue.


To have far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body to dislodge toxins stored in adipose tissue w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal Biomat FDA- & Health Canada-registered medical devices, visit

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


For faster & best service regarding product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707


To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you

786.441.2727

toll-free: 1+800.275.8950

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy

Keywords
dr stephanie seneffdr jack krusedetoxing roundupdetoxing glyphosatetoxic legacyhydrating foodscovid-19 spike protein detoxchemtrails detoxingdetoxing chemtrails
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New guidance on colon cancer screening: Tests that miss precancerous lesions raise questions about true prevention

New guidance on colon cancer screening: Tests that miss precancerous lesions raise questions about true prevention

Lance D Johnson
Study: Ancient Chinese Exercise Baduanjin May Lower Blood Pressure as Effectively as Medications

Study: Ancient Chinese Exercise Baduanjin May Lower Blood Pressure as Effectively as Medications

Morgan S. Verity
Global megastudy confirms gratitude practices boost mood, but other benefits vary across cultures

Global megastudy confirms gratitude practices boost mood, but other benefits vary across cultures

Patrick Lewis
Scientists Find Most People Build Strength the Wrong Way: Study Reveals Efficient Alternative

Scientists Find Most People Build Strength the Wrong Way: Study Reveals Efficient Alternative

Coco Somers
U.S. Birth Rate Falls to Record Low in 2025, Officials Report

U.S. Birth Rate Falls to Record Low in 2025, Officials Report

Morgan S. Verity
Paraquat poison: The toxic herbicide still killing Americans while EPA looks the other way

Paraquat poison: The toxic herbicide still killing Americans while EPA looks the other way

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy