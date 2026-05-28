"Roundup-" & CHEMtrails-Detoxing Meal that's Also Hydrating and Collagen- & Probiotic-Rich

Video going over a meal that can assist with detoxing not only glyphosate (the active ingredient "Roundup" weed-killer) & CHEMtrails but also COVID-19's spike protein per Dr. Robert McCullough's protocol w/ natto (I substituted non-GMO seitan), bromelian found in pineapple stems, & turmeric root.





To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

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To also be able to eat this well by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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, watch

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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

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c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

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To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns





To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing





View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & more @

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer





$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://TryHypo.com





View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a Customer & Affiliate at any of

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For product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan, & give her my code: HOWTODIEOFNOTHING:

[email protected] or [email protected]

219.789.7180





(not mentioned) According to HRIlabs.org's Founder, Dr. John Fagan, in the Santa Cruz Voice, video, "Ep. 1345 Glyphosate Lab Tomato," at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5jEArUF7Ds

sweating can remove some of glyphosate & other pesticides stored in fatty tissue.





To have far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body to dislodge toxins stored in adipose tissue w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal Biomat FDA- & Health Canada-registered medical devices, visit

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

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For faster & best service regarding product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707





To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U





Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you

786.441.2727

toll-free: 1+800.275.8950

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]





To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy