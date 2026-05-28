"Roundup-" & CHEMtrails-Detoxing Meal that's Also Hydrating and Collagen- & Probiotic-Rich

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Video going over a meal that can assist with detoxing not only glyphosate (the active ingredient "Roundup" weed-killer) & CHEMtrails but also COVID-19's spike protein per Dr. Robert McCullough's protocol w/ natto (I substituted non-GMO seitan), bromelian found in pineapple stems, & turmeric root.
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
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To also be able to eat this well by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
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Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
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To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & more @
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For product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan, & give her my code: HOWTODIEOFNOTHING:
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(not mentioned) According to HRIlabs.org's Founder, Dr. John Fagan, in the Santa Cruz Voice, video, "Ep. 1345 Glyphosate Lab Tomato," at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5jEArUF7Ds
sweating can remove some of glyphosate & other pesticides stored in fatty tissue.
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toll-free: 1+800.275.8950
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
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