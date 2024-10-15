Liberation Day - New Single by In Kilter

To every citizen who is sick and tired of the parasitic political class in

Washington that sucks our country of its blood and treasure.

November 5th will be your Liberation Day.

November 5th,

This year,

Will be the most important day in the history of our country,

Because we're not going to have a country anymore if we don't win.

The spirit we have is greater than ever before.

You know, we did great in 2016.

We did better in 2020.

But you're not allowed to say that, because if you say that, they go after you.

We did better by millions and millions of votes.

But neither one of them compared to what's happening now.

We've never seen the enthusiasm and the love that we have now.

This has really been incredible.

But you know what?

Did you see?

Just the other day, the Attorney General, we are looking at Russia.

And I said, oh, no.

It's Russia, Russia, Russia all over again.

But they don't look at China.

And they don't look at Iran.

They look at Russia.

If comrade Kamala Harris gets four more years,

You will be living a full-blown banana republic ruled by an anarchy and a tyranny.

You're going to have something.

And it's not her.

It's the people that surround her.

From the moment we take back the White House from comrade Kamala Harris,

I believe we're going to have the four greatest years in the history of our country.

We're going to turn it around fast.

Starting on day one, I will seal the border and stop the migrant invasion of our country.

We will carry out the largest deportation operation of criminals in the history of America.

We will defeat inflation and we will make America affordable again.

We will make America the dominant energy producer in the world by far.

I will turn the United States into a manufacturing superpower more than it has ever been.

It's now time for us to help out our country and to put always America first.

We put America first.

On November 5th, we will save our economy.

We will rescue our middle class.

We will reclaim our sovereignty and restore our borders.

We will put America first and we will take back our country.

Together, we will make America powerful again.

We will make America wealthy again.

We will make America healthy again.

Thank you, Bobby.

We will make America strong again We will make America proud again We will make

America safe again We will make America free again And we will make America great again

Thank you very much