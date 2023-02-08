SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 2 w/ Lyle Wagner [Trailer]

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The time has finally arrived!
For the first time ever we are graced with the baritone-voiced, insanely talented, and open-minded bassist extraordinaire -- Lyle Wagner.
For a long time, Lyle was the bassist for Child On Fire where he and I were able to enjoy many amazing, music-related experiences over the years, but several years ago he moved to Nashville, TN. Apparently there's some type of "music scene" there or something. IDK -- could just be a conspiracy theory.
At any given time he is working on several various musical projects whether it's gigging or recording -- while simultaneously releasing works under his name and his metal/djent project Ottershaw Observatory.
This discussion is very wide-ranging and it was such a great time for us both to connect after many years apart.
Highly recommended for fans of Prolapse // Child On Fire
Enjoy!
SouledOut.TV
Watch Season 10 Episodes of the Souled Out Podcast w/ Jo Bradley and get access to more exclusive / members-only content for only $3.69/mo ($36.99/yr)