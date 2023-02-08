SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 2 w/ Lyle Wagner [Trailer]

The time has finally arrived!

For the first time ever we are graced with the baritone-voiced, insanely talented, and open-minded bassist extraordinaire -- Lyle Wagner.

For a long time, Lyle was the bassist for Child On Fire where he and I were able to enjoy many amazing, music-related experiences over the years, but several years ago he moved to Nashville, TN. Apparently there's some type of "music scene" there or something. IDK -- could just be a conspiracy theory.

At any given time he is working on several various musical projects whether it's gigging or recording -- while simultaneously releasing works under his name and his metal/djent project Ottershaw Observatory.

This discussion is very wide-ranging and it was such a great time for us both to connect after many years apart.

Highly recommended for fans of Prolapse // Child On Fire

Enjoy!

