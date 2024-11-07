⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (7 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of 113th, 127th territorial defence brigades, 4th and 5th border detachments of the Ukrainian border police close to Kazachya Lopan, Dmitrovka, Izbitskoye (Kharkov region) and Velikayaya Pisarevka (Sumy region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of 17th Tank Brigade, 60th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 109th and 115th territorial defence brigades near Novoplatonovka, Senkovo (Kharkov region), Yampolovka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Eight counter-attacks of the AFU 14th, 28th, 63rd mechanised brigades and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 430 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two ammunition depots.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 23rd, 28th, 30th, 116th mechanised brigades, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Nikolayevka, Minkovka, Privolye, Dachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Seversk, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 665 troops, three motor vehicles, and three 105-mm U.S.-made M119 guns.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Kremennaya Balka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian units hit formations of AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade, 110th, 119th, 123rd territorial defence brigades, and 12th National Guard Brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Dyleyevka, Petrovka, Starye Terny, Ostrovskoye, and Shcherbinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian forces repelled 11 counter-attacks of the 23rd, 100th, 154th mechanised brigades, 152nd Jaeger Brigade, 49th Assault Battalion of the AFU, 35th, 38th marine brigades, and Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

The enemy lost up to 455 troops, a Swedish-made Viking armoured personnel carrier, a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, three Kazak armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and defeated formations of 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novy Komar, Razdolnoye, and Velikayaya Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the 37th Marine Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, and six motor vehicles.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of 117th Mechanised Brigade, 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Novodanilovka, Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region) and Kamyshany (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles, and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot have been destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of a military airfield, storage and preparation areas for the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, depots of missile-artillery weapons, ammunition, and POL of the AFU, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 119 areas.



▫️Air defence systems shot down 55 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,353 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,071 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,484 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,418 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,032 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.