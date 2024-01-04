CODE RED: The Democratic Party's Alarming Ideological Shift to the Left

"CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" is available at https://rb.gy/8bez9x.





The Democratic Party has undergone a seismic ideological shift, embracing Marxist ideas that raise concerns about its core values. Led by figures such as Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this progressive movement emphasizes economic equity and identity politics, drawing criticism for potential government overreach and erosion of liberties. These Marxist ideals influence immigration policies and economic reforms, which could lead to instability and constitutional erosion. This shift challenges American principles and prompts worry about its impact on governance and society, potentially altering democratic structures and economic dynamism while deepening societal rifts.





"Code Red" highlights the imminent threat of communism, exploring its historical roots in education, media, and politics. It urges critical analysis, informing readers about the consequences and advocating for action to protect American values and liberty.





Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, excels in law, writing, translation, and equestrian pursuits. She is known for challenging established narratives in her quest for truth. Hodges is also the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.”





Praise for "Code Red":

Sugarfield-Roland



"I purchased 'Code Red' as soon as Augria Books 📚 started dropping promos on it.







I am only about 2.5 chapters in, but I can tell you already. This is a masterfully written piece on How Jewish Communism has snuck up on the United States and put a Choke Hold on it.





I'm super excited to read more of the facts and more of Author Cynthia Hodges perspective on the matter. Hodges also Authored 'Den of Vipers' which is a amazing book on the fake usury based monetary system we currently live under.



Great book to have in your Library guys 👦 I suggest grabbing this literary piece it's a gem 💎"







