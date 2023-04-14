Create New Account
BRAZIL CALLS ON BRICS TO DITCH THE DOLLAR, LULA GOES TO CHINA
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
BRAZIL CALLS ON BRICS TO DITCH THE DOLLAR, LULA GOES TO CHINA


Brazilian President Lula da Silva has called for ditching the US dollar in international trade, as China and Brazil have conducted their first transaction in yuan. We hear from economics professor Richard Wolff, who says that the world is witnessing a radical shift in the global economy


https://www.bitchute.com/video/0iZuhIIpAxQg/?list=notifications&randomize=false

chinabrazilbrics

