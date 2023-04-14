BRAZIL CALLS ON BRICS TO DITCH THE DOLLAR, LULA GOES TO CHINA
Brazilian President Lula da Silva has called for ditching the US dollar in international trade, as China and Brazil have conducted their first transaction in yuan. We hear from economics professor Richard Wolff, who says that the world is witnessing a radical shift in the global economy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0iZuhIIpAxQg/?list=notifications&randomize=false
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.