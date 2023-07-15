Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE - Interviewed by Kristi Leigh. Adrenochrome, AI & Aging: How the Swarm Profits.
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE - Interviewed by Kristi Leigh. Adrenochrome, AI & Aging: How the Swarm Profits. Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/kristi-leigh-adre... In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares with Kristi Leigh, a Systems Approach to understanding the science behind adrenochrome, AI, Aging, and how the Swarm profits by exploiting working people. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
