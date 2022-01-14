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💉ALL OVER THE WORLD BAD COVID-19 VACCINE REACTION💉
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184 views • January 14, 2022
THIS IS THE NEWS THAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS NOT REPORTING TO THE MASSES, THEY CONTINUE TO HIDE ALL THE FACTS AND PROOF THAT THIS POISON IS NOT A VACCINE BUT A BIO WEAPON KILLING THE PEOPLE OF IN THOUSANDS.
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