© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
D.C. Police Kick Activists Off Steps During Memorial Service to Deceased Babies!
Follow
2
Share
Report
40 views • April 12, 2022
[11.04.2022] A police officer standing at the D.C. Medical Examiner's Office on Friday kicked pro-life activists off the front steps of the building while these activists were displaying images of five aborted babies and holding a memorial ceremony for them. The activists were a part of the #JusticefortheFive rally demanding for an investigation into the death of these babies.
3,716 views Apr 11, 2022
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CTJZio7kjzs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
3,716 views Apr 11, 2022
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CTJZio7kjzs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.