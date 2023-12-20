Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A $2,000,000 US-made Missile is being used to Intercept a $2,000 Yemeni-made Drone 😏
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
986 Subscribers
66 views
Published Yesterday

A $2,000,000 US-made missile is being used to intercept a $2,000 Yemeni-made drone 😏

Adding:

Egyptian media: Two ships were hit in the Red Sea by two missiles fired by the Yemenis

Reuters from the Danish Ministry of Defense: We will be part of the American-led maritime coalition to confront attacks in the Red Sea

US-led operation in the Red Sea already in place, ships are deployed, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated

Container ships are changing routes from the Red Sea to bypass Africa, companies are starting to consider rail and air transport - Boomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-12-20/a-hundred-container-ships-reroute-as-us-weighs-red-sea-response)


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket