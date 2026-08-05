Are You On A Mission?

When Paul wrote 2nd Timothy, he was now older, he was tired, and he knew his death was near, He was ready to move on into eternity.





He boldly told Timothy that he had accomplished his mission.





6 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:





Paul had fought a good fight, ne never gave up, when he got knocked down, He got up, when He stumbled He got up.





He took everything Satan threw at Him and He kept getting up and moving forward?