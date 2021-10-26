© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conspiracy Theory: Chapter 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • October 26, 2021
Conspiracy theories addressed in Chapter 1:
• 15 days to slow the spread
• SARS-COV2 virus is naturally occurring
• #MASKSWORK
• PCR is the gold standard for COVID-19 testing
Sources:
•15 days to slow the spread
President Trump
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pWvbLKgpQlM
Surgeon General Jerome Adams
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HK2ypT2xweA
•SARS-COV2 virus is naturally occurring
Dr. Peter Ben Embarek (WHO)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sx16-r7z6ho
Dr. Tony Fauci (NIAID, NIH)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v7am-CtOVB0
FactCheck.org - Baseless Conspiracy Theories Claim New Coronavirus Was Bioengineered
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/baseless-conspiracy-theories-claim-new-coronavirus-was-bioengineered/
Politifact - No, the novel coronavirus was not 'man-made'
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/may/21/kimberly-lightford/no-novel-coronavirus-was-not-man-made/
Nature Medicine - The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0820-9
Dr. Judy Mikovits
https://plandemicseries.com
Dr. Li-Meng Yan
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/09/15/chinese_covid_whistleblower_coronavirus_manmade_created_in_a_chinese_lab.html
Bill Maher/Dr. Bret Weinstein
https://thehighwire.com/videos/msm-finally-questions-covid-origin/
Jon Stewart/Stephen Colbert
https://www.vulture.com/2021/06/jon-stewart-on-stephen-colbert-lab-leak-theory.html
Dr. Robert Redfield
https://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2021/03/26/sanjay-gupta-exclusive-robert-redfield-coronavirus-opinion-origin-sot-intv-newday-vpx.cnn
WHO scientists visit Wuhan lab where COVID-19 may have originated
https://nypost.com/2021/02/03/who-scientists-visit-wuhan-lab-where-covid-19-may-have-begun/
Ralph Baric
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uDfVoQ694jd/
• #MASKSWORK
Tony Fauci
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w0hMNfRHzfA
Fauci/60 Minutes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vIXgw5enSF1A/
Simone Gold
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/288873
Dr. Andrew Kaufman/PaulThomas/Dolores Cahill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yB3ManqSL4YR/
Study: Mask Mandates Didn't Help Slow Spread of COVID-19
https://reason.com/2021/05/27/study-mask-mandates-didnt-help-slow-spread-of-covid-19/
New Study Finds Mask Mandates Had Zero Effect on Hospitalization or Death
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/09/09/new-study-finds-mask-mandates-had-zero-effect-on-hospitalization-or-death/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_KZe3adcqtU8MzzvIxErOVBn3bxosHKzq0j8J_ojogiw-1634948876-0-gqNtZGzNApCjcnBszQfl
Analysis of the Effects of COVID-19 Mask Mandates on Hospital Resource Consumption and Mortality at the County Level
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8395971/
Comprehensive analysis of 50 states shows greater spread with mask mandates
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/december/21/comprehensive-analysis-of-50-states-shows-greater-spread-with-mask-mandates/
•PCR Test is the gold standard for COVID testing
Joe Bellavia
https://www.wkbw.com/news/coronavirus/pcr-test-gold-standard-for-covid-testing
Kary Mullis - Wikipedia
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
Kary Mullis on PCR
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmZft4fXhQQ
NYT - Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
Coronavirus Cases Plummet When PCR Tests Are Adjusted
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/09/coronavirus-cases-plummet-when-pcr-tests-are-adjusted/
WHO Finally Admits COVID-19 PCR Test Has a ‘Problem’
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-admits-covid-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
Canadian Lab CT values
https://westphaliantimes.com/international-experts-suggest-that-up-to-90-of-canadian-covid-cases-could-be-false-positives/
CDC Seems To Tacitly Admit PCR Tests Can’t Differentiate Between COVID And The Flu
https://nationalfile.com/cdc-seems-to-tacitly-admit-pcr-tests-cant-differentiate-between-covid-and-the-flu/
CDC: withdraw EUA
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
• 15 days to slow the spread
• SARS-COV2 virus is naturally occurring
• #MASKSWORK
• PCR is the gold standard for COVID-19 testing
Sources:
•15 days to slow the spread
President Trump
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pWvbLKgpQlM
Surgeon General Jerome Adams
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HK2ypT2xweA
•SARS-COV2 virus is naturally occurring
Dr. Peter Ben Embarek (WHO)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sx16-r7z6ho
Dr. Tony Fauci (NIAID, NIH)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v7am-CtOVB0
FactCheck.org - Baseless Conspiracy Theories Claim New Coronavirus Was Bioengineered
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/baseless-conspiracy-theories-claim-new-coronavirus-was-bioengineered/
Politifact - No, the novel coronavirus was not 'man-made'
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/may/21/kimberly-lightford/no-novel-coronavirus-was-not-man-made/
Nature Medicine - The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0820-9
Dr. Judy Mikovits
https://plandemicseries.com
Dr. Li-Meng Yan
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/09/15/chinese_covid_whistleblower_coronavirus_manmade_created_in_a_chinese_lab.html
Bill Maher/Dr. Bret Weinstein
https://thehighwire.com/videos/msm-finally-questions-covid-origin/
Jon Stewart/Stephen Colbert
https://www.vulture.com/2021/06/jon-stewart-on-stephen-colbert-lab-leak-theory.html
Dr. Robert Redfield
https://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2021/03/26/sanjay-gupta-exclusive-robert-redfield-coronavirus-opinion-origin-sot-intv-newday-vpx.cnn
WHO scientists visit Wuhan lab where COVID-19 may have originated
https://nypost.com/2021/02/03/who-scientists-visit-wuhan-lab-where-covid-19-may-have-begun/
Ralph Baric
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uDfVoQ694jd/
• #MASKSWORK
Tony Fauci
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w0hMNfRHzfA
Fauci/60 Minutes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vIXgw5enSF1A/
Simone Gold
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/288873
Dr. Andrew Kaufman/PaulThomas/Dolores Cahill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yB3ManqSL4YR/
Study: Mask Mandates Didn't Help Slow Spread of COVID-19
https://reason.com/2021/05/27/study-mask-mandates-didnt-help-slow-spread-of-covid-19/
New Study Finds Mask Mandates Had Zero Effect on Hospitalization or Death
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/09/09/new-study-finds-mask-mandates-had-zero-effect-on-hospitalization-or-death/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_KZe3adcqtU8MzzvIxErOVBn3bxosHKzq0j8J_ojogiw-1634948876-0-gqNtZGzNApCjcnBszQfl
Analysis of the Effects of COVID-19 Mask Mandates on Hospital Resource Consumption and Mortality at the County Level
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8395971/
Comprehensive analysis of 50 states shows greater spread with mask mandates
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/december/21/comprehensive-analysis-of-50-states-shows-greater-spread-with-mask-mandates/
•PCR Test is the gold standard for COVID testing
Joe Bellavia
https://www.wkbw.com/news/coronavirus/pcr-test-gold-standard-for-covid-testing
Kary Mullis - Wikipedia
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
Kary Mullis on PCR
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmZft4fXhQQ
NYT - Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
Coronavirus Cases Plummet When PCR Tests Are Adjusted
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/09/coronavirus-cases-plummet-when-pcr-tests-are-adjusted/
WHO Finally Admits COVID-19 PCR Test Has a ‘Problem’
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-admits-covid-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
Canadian Lab CT values
https://westphaliantimes.com/international-experts-suggest-that-up-to-90-of-canadian-covid-cases-could-be-false-positives/
CDC Seems To Tacitly Admit PCR Tests Can’t Differentiate Between COVID And The Flu
https://nationalfile.com/cdc-seems-to-tacitly-admit-pcr-tests-cant-differentiate-between-covid-and-the-flu/
CDC: withdraw EUA
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.