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Conspiracy Theory: Chapter 1
The Punisher of Truth
The Punisher of Truth
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21 views • October 26, 2021
Conspiracy theories addressed in Chapter 1:
• 15 days to slow the spread
• SARS-COV2 virus is naturally occurring
• #MASKSWORK
• PCR is the gold standard for COVID-19 testing

Sources:


•15 days to slow the spread

President Trump

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pWvbLKgpQlM

Surgeon General Jerome Adams

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HK2ypT2xweA

•SARS-COV2 virus is naturally occurring

Dr. Peter Ben Embarek (WHO)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sx16-r7z6ho

Dr. Tony Fauci (NIAID, NIH)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v7am-CtOVB0

FactCheck.org - Baseless Conspiracy Theories Claim New Coronavirus Was Bioengineered

https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/baseless-conspiracy-theories-claim-new-coronavirus-was-bioengineered/

Politifact - No, the novel coronavirus was not 'man-made'

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/may/21/kimberly-lightford/no-novel-coronavirus-was-not-man-made/

Nature Medicine - The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0820-9

Dr. Judy Mikovits

https://plandemicseries.com

Dr. Li-Meng Yan

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/09/15/chinese_covid_whistleblower_coronavirus_manmade_created_in_a_chinese_lab.html

Bill Maher/Dr. Bret Weinstein

https://thehighwire.com/videos/msm-finally-questions-covid-origin/

Jon Stewart/Stephen Colbert

https://www.vulture.com/2021/06/jon-stewart-on-stephen-colbert-lab-leak-theory.html

Dr. Robert Redfield

https://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2021/03/26/sanjay-gupta-exclusive-robert-redfield-coronavirus-opinion-origin-sot-intv-newday-vpx.cnn

WHO scientists visit Wuhan lab where COVID-19 may have originated

https://nypost.com/2021/02/03/who-scientists-visit-wuhan-lab-where-covid-19-may-have-begun/

Ralph Baric

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uDfVoQ694jd/


• #MASKSWORK


Tony Fauci

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w0hMNfRHzfA

Fauci/60 Minutes

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vIXgw5enSF1A/

Simone Gold

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/288873

Dr. Andrew Kaufman/PaulThomas/Dolores Cahill

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yB3ManqSL4YR/

Study: Mask Mandates Didn't Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

https://reason.com/2021/05/27/study-mask-mandates-didnt-help-slow-spread-of-covid-19/

New Study Finds Mask Mandates Had Zero Effect on Hospitalization or Death

https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/09/09/new-study-finds-mask-mandates-had-zero-effect-on-hospitalization-or-death/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_KZe3adcqtU8MzzvIxErOVBn3bxosHKzq0j8J_ojogiw-1634948876-0-gqNtZGzNApCjcnBszQfl

Analysis of the Effects of COVID-19 Mask Mandates on Hospital Resource Consumption and Mortality at the County Level

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8395971/

Comprehensive analysis of 50 states shows greater spread with mask mandates

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/december/21/comprehensive-analysis-of-50-states-shows-greater-spread-with-mask-mandates/


•PCR Test is the gold standard for COVID testing

Joe Bellavia

https://www.wkbw.com/news/coronavirus/pcr-test-gold-standard-for-covid-testing

Kary Mullis - Wikipedia

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis

Kary Mullis on PCR

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmZft4fXhQQ

NYT - Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html

Coronavirus Cases Plummet When PCR Tests Are Adjusted

https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/09/coronavirus-cases-plummet-when-pcr-tests-are-adjusted/

WHO Finally Admits COVID-19 PCR Test Has a ‘Problem’

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-admits-covid-pcr-test-has-a-problem/

Canadian Lab CT values

https://westphaliantimes.com/international-experts-suggest-that-up-to-90-of-canadian-covid-cases-could-be-false-positives/


CDC Seems To Tacitly Admit PCR Tests Can’t Differentiate Between COVID And The Flu

https://nationalfile.com/cdc-seems-to-tacitly-admit-pcr-tests-cant-differentiate-between-covid-and-the-flu/

CDC: withdraw EUA

https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Keywords
conspiracymaskspcrlab leak theory
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