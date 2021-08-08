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Phyllis Schlafly: The Lost Interview
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111 views • August 08, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3402/phyllis-schlafly-the-lost-interview
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3402-phyllis-schlafly-the-lost-interview
Conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly passed away on September 5th, 2016 at the age of 92. I had the privilege of speaking to Phyllis several times, but a discussion we had in June 2013 while I was undergoing cancer treatment had been "lost in the shuffle" until now. RIP Phyllis Schlafly.
Phyllis Schlafly was a constitutional lawyer, founder and president of Eagle Forum and an author of many books, including A Choice Not An Echo and Who Killed The American Family.
For more information, please go to: http://www.phyllisschlafly.com and http://www.eagleforum.org
The Conservative Case for Trump
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1621576280/?tag=freedradio-20
A Choice Not an Echo: 50th Anniversary Edition
http://www.amazon.com/dp/162157315X/?tag=freedradio-20
Who Killed the American Family?
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1938067525/?tag=freedradio-20
The Flipside of Feminism
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1935071270/?tag=freedradio-20
No Higher Power: Obama's War on Religious Freedom
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1621570126/?tag=freedradio-20
Feminist Fantasies
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1890626465/?tag=freedradio-20
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3402-phyllis-schlafly-the-lost-interview
Conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly passed away on September 5th, 2016 at the age of 92. I had the privilege of speaking to Phyllis several times, but a discussion we had in June 2013 while I was undergoing cancer treatment had been "lost in the shuffle" until now. RIP Phyllis Schlafly.
Phyllis Schlafly was a constitutional lawyer, founder and president of Eagle Forum and an author of many books, including A Choice Not An Echo and Who Killed The American Family.
For more information, please go to: http://www.phyllisschlafly.com and http://www.eagleforum.org
The Conservative Case for Trump
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1621576280/?tag=freedradio-20
A Choice Not an Echo: 50th Anniversary Edition
http://www.amazon.com/dp/162157315X/?tag=freedradio-20
Who Killed the American Family?
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1938067525/?tag=freedradio-20
The Flipside of Feminism
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1935071270/?tag=freedradio-20
No Higher Power: Obama's War on Religious Freedom
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1621570126/?tag=freedradio-20
Feminist Fantasies
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1890626465/?tag=freedradio-20
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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