RED ALERT: NASA's Planned 'Future Warfare' for Circa 2025! | Deborah Tavares, StopTheCrime.net

READ/DOWNLOAD/SHARE the documents: NASA's Planned 'Future Warfare' for Circa 2025:



https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars:

https://stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT%20WEAPONS%20for%20QUIET%20WARS.pdf

Filmed at Conspiracy Con with Trevor Coppola and Anthony J Hilder in 2013. This is the original film that is being mirrored around the net. Support the Free World Film Works Film Crew so more videos like this can be made: [email protected] To view Anthony J Hilder's channel (https://www.youtube.com/@mranthonyjhilder), at the bottom of the page where it says not available in your country, change your country to UK if you are in the USA. YouTube is partially censoring Mr Hilder's channel. Disclaimer: Views presented here are not necessarily those of the video maker and are presented for informational and educational purposes only as part of alternative media.

NASA IS A DECEIVER! WATCH THESE PLASMA MOON & FLAT EARTH VIDEOS TO UNDERSTAND:

Moon is Plasma & Earth's Selfie; Earth is Flat & Larger, Has More Continents & Macro-Climate Change

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQuCeDylb96i/

EXPLOSIVE: Hidden Continents & Macro Climate Change on Flat Earth - Secrets of Antarctic Treaty?!?!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5CQiLTB1oLU/

EXPLOSIVE: Moon Landing, Climate Change, Antarctic Treaty, Hidden Lands, Plasma Moon & Flat Earth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxMyCw9Rw5fB/

Earth is Flat and Motionless - The Truth that Destroys the Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1VDum9VrSYtZ/

Earth is Level and Stationary - The Truth That Destroys the Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ITS0G25FR0yC/

FLAT EARTH REVELATION 2022: EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL AND HAS MORE CONTINENTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QqPDmMU4sas3/

The Greatest Deception - The Grand Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RF7HYTOOBVLM/

200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball (HD Remastered)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XZrS8EXg69J7/

Flat Earth Explained: Why It Matters (The Truth Shall Make You Free!)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ybf0xcmFEciV/

Who Started the Globe Earth Deception? What are Their End Game, Ultimate Goal? | World's Last Chance

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvokiEKzvzxs/

Who Started To Erase Flat Earth Information? What Is Their Motive? | MIG MAG / Johnny Cirucci

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cWZ1FMfIXFuq/

The Mastermind behind the 'Globe Earth' and 'Heliocentric Model' Deceptions | World's Last Chance

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p2lWmaAyRdlR/

Why Is The Flat Earth Truth So Important? Globe or Flat Earth, What Difference Does It Make?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/62IiTOxnB1hw/

Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 1 of 3)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPvIZrGVLCxW/

Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 2 of 3)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXYW8R9XNnSM/

Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 3 of 3)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oX8J5RsMAaUH/

OMG! Earth is Not Spherical - Boats and the Sun Don't Disappear Over the Horizon

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KoyMZ2rlb4QQ/

Shattering the Glass Ceiling (Firmament) above the Flat Earth - The Cabal Tried and Failed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mNEOJN3Jh4MH/

Chasing the Sun on a Flat Earth (Part 1) - Flying West from Seoul to Paris

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uz00D3oyaRdU/

Chasing the Sun on a Flat Earth (Part 2) - Flying East from Paris to Tokyo

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8a89fX7YScp/

Local Sun - The Sun is in between the clouds, not 93 million miles away!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8Z24pdjthMg/

Local Moon - The Moon is in between the clouds, not 238 thousand miles away!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ucYCmVqwDKNi/

Zooming In On The Moon - The Freemasonic Cabal-owned NASA is lying!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2DFE3nRJlEIZ/

EARTH Is FLAT and NOT SPINNING - SEE FOR YOURSELF (Altitude: 121,000 Feet)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gfxInvPPthmk/

FLAT TRUTH: 1958 edition of the Encyclopedia Americana mentions the dome or firmament of flat Earth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FLWSHr5C1kJV/

Flat Earthers are skyrocketing worldwide; Cabal is trying to stop that with brain-controlling shots?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqzMurLHubUG/

Delta, Omicron, Antarctica: Dr. Lee Merritt & Divergent expose the deceptions of Rothschilds & NASA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jk3U7LEvfxcS/

21 Questions and Answers to Convince Globe Earthers that Earth Is Actually Flat

https://www.bitchute.com/video/waUoeCUehebN/



