Prophecy Of Caiaphas And The Importance Of Being Submitted To The Will Of God-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 16 2023

In the gospel of John, we see an amazing prophecy given by the high priest Caiaphas concerning the death of Jesus on the cross. Caiaphas is not aware of what he is saying, but the Holy Spirit is speaking through him loud and clear. Wouldn't you like the Lord to speak through you like that? Well, maybe yes, but maybe not. Caiaphas was actually amening his and Israel's own destruction.



"And one of them, named Caiaphas, being the high priest that same year, said unto them, Ye know nothing at all, Nor consider that it is expedient for us, that one man should die for the people, and that the whole nation perish not." John 11:49,50 (KJB)



In the prophecy of Caiaphas we see the incredible moving of God in a lost person, so much so that he prophesies with 100% accuracy concerning the things that were about to happen to Jesus concerning the cross, the Jews and the nation of Israel. Caiaphas is willing to throw Jesus to the Romans, and to death, in order to save their nation, and guess what? Throwing Jesus to the Romans guaranteed the end of Israel, which Jesus prophesies in Matthew 24, and that brings me to the 'meat of my message' this morning. In any dispensation, and in either Testament, who are the winners? The winners are the people who are willing to submit themselves to the will of God, no matter how dark the outlook. Was it not Queen Esther who said "and if I perish, I perish."? Sure it was, she had no guarantee of how it would turn out, but she had control of whether or not she trusted God as things unfolded. And so do you

