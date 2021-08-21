Dr. José Luis Sevillano: 'They're putting graphene in the vaccine to make people sick and kill them'

ORWELL CITY - August 19, 2021



The hypotheses surrounding graphene and its role in neurocontrol gain more support as the investigations of La Quinta Columna progress. As far-fetched as they may seem, they're a reality for people like the Spanish neuroscientist Rafael Yuste. Yuste has been promoting the neuro-rights law and has already signed it in Chile, the first country to have such a law.



Although such a future awaits graphenated people, it's also a sure thing that carrying this nanomaterial in the body will cause health complications. Ranging from diseases yet to be known and death, as has already happened to many inoculated to date.



Dr. José Luis Sevillano again calls on the public to realize that the introduction of graphene into biology in all its expression is causing disease and population reduction. After all, this is part of a roadmap planned many years ago by those pushing others to take a vaccine high in graphene and other unknown toxic elements.