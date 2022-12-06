Shmah Israel – Tshuvah... Thunder is coming and the storm

Prophetic Word given on 2022-11-25 during worship, playing piano.The word was in a form of singing

Shmah, also written as Shemah – means: hear/ listen

More details in the meaning go to Strongs H8085 / and other sources like biblehub or so.

Tshuvah, also Shuvah from Shuv – means: return/ turn (Strongs H7725)





Scriptures:

Deuteronomy 6:4

Ezekiel 18:30, 33:11

Matthew 25:1-13

Psalm 61, Psalm 91

Matthew 7:24-27

Psalm 23





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-11-25-shmah-israel-tshuvah-thunder-and-storm/





