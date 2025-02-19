© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOSH REID | Resurrecting America – Wealth Creation for We The People | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 41
- Opportunities are upon us in the “Golden Age” expansion in technologies, wealth creation, revamping of our government returning the power and more back to the people
- The DS has been crushed and on life support – the funding sources are coming to an end
- Josh discusses why global support is important for US coming up against China
- The NDE is yet to hit the USA
- War with China (Kinetic) may seriously escalate – Russia’s relation with US is
key
- Is the gold at Ft. Knox? Where is the gold taken back from the Vatican. Buy Gold. Gold will rise
- New World Order? Western World Order? American World Order?
- Will every American tax payor receive a $5,000 check from the IRS? DOGE!
- Clones-CGI-Masking-Dead? Alive? Etc. A brief comb through with Josh Reid
- If masked, CGI, cloned the imposters still hold the power in their name and the history they represent
- GITMO will reveal much of what needs clarification coming from pod
- RIMO’S and PINO’S. What’s a PINO?
- Josh defines “The Movie Script” and its relation to “Game Theory”
- 30,000 prisoners ordered to GITMO by DJT – Bill Clinton said he prefers to go to GITMO – Will the CCP army coming soon to America, end up at GITMO as
POW’s?
- Justice served in civilian or military courts discussed
- What’s going on with El Salvador
- Justice escalates once Kash is confirmed
- The IRS may be terminated and the Federal Reserve revamped
- Consumption tax to replace IRS income tax – External Revenue Service
- AI centers constructing now in Texas – The Sovereign Wealth Fund coming to
help create wealth for the American tax payor
- Bitcoin and Crypto delved into
- Resources are the critical component in the financial and currency systems
- Asteroid mining will become a massive opportunity in wealth
- “Deep Dives with Josh Reid” weekly episode coming to JMC Blog
johnmichaelchambers.com beginning first week March 2025!
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
