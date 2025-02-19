JOSH REID | Resurrecting America – Wealth Creation for We The People | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 41





- Opportunities are upon us in the “Golden Age” expansion in technologies, wealth creation, revamping of our government returning the power and more back to the people





- The DS has been crushed and on life support – the funding sources are coming to an end





- Josh discusses why global support is important for US coming up against China





- The NDE is yet to hit the USA





- War with China (Kinetic) may seriously escalate – Russia’s relation with US is

key





- Is the gold at Ft. Knox? Where is the gold taken back from the Vatican. Buy Gold. Gold will rise





- New World Order? Western World Order? American World Order?





- Will every American tax payor receive a $5,000 check from the IRS? DOGE!





- Clones-CGI-Masking-Dead? Alive? Etc. A brief comb through with Josh Reid





- If masked, CGI, cloned the imposters still hold the power in their name and the history they represent





- GITMO will reveal much of what needs clarification coming from pod





- RIMO’S and PINO’S. What’s a PINO?





- Josh defines “The Movie Script” and its relation to “Game Theory”





- 30,000 prisoners ordered to GITMO by DJT – Bill Clinton said he prefers to go to GITMO – Will the CCP army coming soon to America, end up at GITMO as

POW’s?





- Justice served in civilian or military courts discussed





- What’s going on with El Salvador





- Justice escalates once Kash is confirmed





- The IRS may be terminated and the Federal Reserve revamped





- Consumption tax to replace IRS income tax – External Revenue Service





- AI centers constructing now in Texas – The Sovereign Wealth Fund coming to

help create wealth for the American tax payor





- Bitcoin and Crypto delved into





- Resources are the critical component in the financial and currency systems





- Asteroid mining will become a massive opportunity in wealth





- “Deep Dives with Josh Reid” weekly episode coming to JMC Blog

johnmichaelchambers.com beginning first week March 2025!





