HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF - Ukrainian MP Dmitry Korchinsky - makes NAZI Like Call for Construction of "CONCENTRATION CAMPS" for "Russian Speaking Residents" Anywhere in Ukraine.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF: as Ukrainian MP Dmitry Korchinsky makes NAZI-like call for construction of concentration camps for Russian speaking residents anywhere in Ukraine.
"All these people, after the liberation of our territories, must go through filtration camps," he says, calling them untrustworthy...
