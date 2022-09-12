The Slippery Slope to Tyranny | Bill Koenig

Jan Markell speaks with author and journalist Bill Koenig. A tsunami of liberalism, Socialism and Marxism is wanting to drown all conservatives and Christians. All righteous people could soon be criminalized. Are you prepared for the battle and for the slippery slope to tyranny?





