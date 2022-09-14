The Damage Wrought in the Name of Economics | George DeMartino

Many purporting to carry the flag of economics have for decades caused profound damage, under the belief that they can improve social conditions as untouchable policy gurus. George DiMartino, professor of international economics at the University of Denver, addresses this predicament in his latest book, The Tragic Science: How Economists Cause Harm, and reveals the negative impact of economists on society.

For DiMartino, economists must become aware of their constraints regarding social engineering and accept their fallibility. Economists are influential with how they shape our thinking, but DiMartino highlights that they do not have the capacity to control how their ideas will unfold and their outcomes, which are not always a success.

Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) released its scoping study at the Sandman project in Nevada. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden shares the economic numbers and announces the firm could generate cash flows with a small-scale project in the near term.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/damage-wrought-economics/