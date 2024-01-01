NTEB New Year's Eve 2024 Prayer & Praise-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 31 2023

On this New Year's Eve of 2024, we stand on the precipice of cataclysmic change on every level. Wars and rumours of war are raging in Europe and the Middle East, migrant caravans are overwhelming South America, and here in the United States the specter of second civil war looms quite large indeed. I can think of no better time than now to offer thanks and praise to the Lord Jesus Christ, and commit this coming new year, with whatever it will bring, to His care, grace, mercy, provision and protection. I want the prayer of our NTEB family this year to be one of a willingness to lay down our own lives to be a service to others. My 3 brothers have been on the prayer list for salvation for many years, and now one of them, Jimmy, lies in a hospital bed struggling to cling to life. I earnestly covet your prayers for his physical healing and spiritual salvation, but many of us have loved ones in a similar condition. We need now more than ever to be lifting each other up in prayer. Our prayer list is larger now than it's ever been, and that's because the need is greater than it's ever been. On this New Year's Eve 2024, I invite you to come and gather with NTEB'ers from all over the world, as we lift each other up to the Lord Jesus, laying ourselves on the altar of service as we pray. God has been so very good to each and every one of us, let's remind Him of how very much we need and depend upon His continual blessing. Please join us!



