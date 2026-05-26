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"Dr. Joel Wallach: Reverse Tardive Dyskinesia and Type 2 Diabetes with These 90 Essential Nutrients"
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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🚨 Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals: Why Tardive Dyskinesia and Diabetes Are Connected – The Hidden Mineral Deficiency Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You to Know!

🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com/

📞 Call Now: (800) 212-2613

🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com/


In this powerful episode, Dr. Joel Wallach explains the real root cause of Tardive Dyskinesia (those uncontrollable facial twitches, tongue movements, and involuntary jerking) and its direct link to diabetes. Discover how missing essential minerals and nutrients create these conditions – and how thousands are reversing symptoms naturally.


Dr. Wallach shares his groundbreaking research on the 90 Essential Nutrients your body needs to heal from the inside out.


👉 Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction: Tardive Dyskinesia & Diabetes Connection

02:15 - Why Your Diabetes Meds May Be Making It Worse

05:40 - The Mineral Deficiency That Causes Involuntary Movements

09:25 - Natural Protocol That’s Helping People Stop the Twitching

12:50 - Success Stories & Real Results

15:30 - The 90 Essential Nutrients Program Explained

18:45 - What Your Doctor Won’t Tell You About This


If you or a loved one suffers from Tardive Dyskinesia, facial twitching, involuntary movements, or Type 2 Diabetes, this could be the most important video you watch this year.


🔥 Order Dr. Wallach’s 90 For Life Nutritional Protocol Today!


📞 Call Now: (800) 212-2613

🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com/


Get the full supplement protocol specifically designed for Tardive Dyskinesia and blood sugar support. Speak with a knowledgeable associate who can help you get started immediately.


⚠️ Disclaimer: This video is for educational and informational purposes only and is based on Dr. Joel Wallach’s research and opinions. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement program.


#TardiveDyskinesia #Diabetes #DrJoelWallach #MineralDeficiency #NaturalHealth #StopTwitching #InvoluntaryMovements #90EssentialNutrients #Type2Diabetes #FacialTwitching #Wallach #InfoHealthNews

Keywords
tardive dyskinesiadr joel wallachmineral deficiency90 essential nutrientswallach protocoltardive dyskinesia diabetesfacial twitchinginvoluntary movementsstop twitchingdr wallach tardive dyskinesianatural tardive dyskinesia curediabetes and tardive dyskinesiafacial dyskinesiatype 2 diabetes complicationsnatural remedy twitchingtardive dyskinesia treatmentessential minerals deficiencystop involuntary movementsjoel wallach diabetestardive dyskinesia natural fix
Chapters

00:00- Introduction: Tardive Dyskinesia & Diabetes Connection

02:15- Why Your Diabetes Meds May Be Making It Worse

05:40- The Mineral Deficiency That Causes Involuntary Movements

09:25- Natural Protocol That’s Helping People Stop the Twitching

10:29End Screen

12:50- Success Stories & Real Results

15:30- The 90 Essential Nutrients Program Explained

18:45- What Your Doctor Won’t Tell You About This

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