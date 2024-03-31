Have You Seen These Children

Good morning.
Day 3 begins after a beautifully blessed 2 days of great work accomplished across several Washington State Counties.
We added 2 additional tactics for Operation Justin Kase that will work effectively.
As we expand Operation capabilities for the Washington Coalition, we are asking for your continued prayers.
It's a whirlwind.
So much good is happening we can do nothing but shout out praises to our LORD and continue keeping Walking for the Forgotten Ministry advancing where His Light is desired.
Today is a great day to serve our Almighty God.
#VeteransOnPatrol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.