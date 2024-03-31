Create New Account
Have You Seen These Children
Published 18 hours ago

Good morning.

Day 3 begins after a beautifully blessed 2 days of great work accomplished across several Washington State Counties.

We added 2 additional tactics for Operation Justin Kase that will work effectively.

As we expand Operation capabilities for the Washington Coalition, we are asking for your continued prayers.

It's a whirlwind.

So much good is happening we can do nothing but shout out praises to our LORD and continue keeping Walking for the Forgotten Ministry advancing where His Light is desired.

Today is a great day to serve our Almighty God.

#VeteransOnPatrol

Keywords
washingtonspokanemissing childrencoalitionvopveterans on patrolnorthern borderoperation justin kasehave you seen these childrenborder probe

