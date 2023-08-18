Create New Account
Maui - A Video Record 2 18Aug23
Samlaunch
1:53 Is It a Miracle Catholic Church Emerges Unscathed Amid Maui Fires The Download

2:10 Cathy J. Forti - Eyewitness

:40 Lahaina Maui Fires 2023-School Cancelled so Children Were At Home

:11 Lahaina Maui Fires 2023-Maui Resident On True Situation During and After Fire

:45 Yes, Maui Fire looks suspicious

:58 Maui residents confront chief officer John Pelletier

1:29 MAUI Police Deliberately Blocked People from Evacuating

1:16 Lahaina Maui Fires 2023-Burning Footage 02

1:16 In Water

1:02 Lahaina Maui Fires 2023-Fire Went Over A Long Stretch Of Barren Ground CygnusGeoff

:36 Lahaina Maui Fires 2023-Aerial Close Up View Destruction Pattern

11 clips, 12:21.

Keywords
governmenttodayincompetence

