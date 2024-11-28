Alesha Dixon and Madeleine Spencer for Debenhams on How To Gift Perfumes | FashionTV | FTV

8 views • 5 months ago

Ocean Whisper Crisp marine notes intertwined with hints of sea salt, driftwood, and a subtle floral undertone. A refreshing escape to the seaside.

Golden Noir A seductive mix of dark patchouli, rich sandalwood, and golden honey. The fragrance lingers with notes of sensuality and sophistication.

Citrus Serenade A vibrant medley of bergamot, lemon zest, and fresh green herbs, designed for a burst of energy and freshness.

Velvet Oud A luxurious blend of smoky oud, warm amber, and a touch of vanilla, creating a mysterious and captivating allure.

Ethereal Blossom A delicate fusion of jasmine, lily, and a whisper of citrus, evoking the serenity of a blooming spring garden. Perfect for those who seek elegance in simplicity.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.