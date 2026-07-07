Denmark's Failed Immigration Experiment

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Today we look at a country that rarely dominates international headlines but has increasingly become the focus of one of the most consequential political debates unfolding across the Western world. It's not Britain – France or Germany. It's Denmark. A nation of only six million people that just quietly became one of the most influential laboratories for immigration and integration policy anywhere in Europe. And from an Australian perspective, Denmark's experience raises uncomfortable questions about social cohesion - about national identity - about multiculturalism. And perhaps most importantly, about whether modern welfare states can survive when runaway migration and jarring cultural changes clash head-on.