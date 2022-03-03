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FOOD CRISIS: EU expects shortages,
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60 views • March 03, 2022
The food crisis is here. The EU's agricultural ministers held an emergency meeting, and are set to activate a "Food Crisis Contingency Mechanism" in anticipation of the shortages resulting from the blocked 40% of global wheat exports that are no longer flowing from Ukraine/Russia. S. Korea's animal feed producers are preparing to declare force majeur, unable to produce feed without the 300,000 metric tons they'd expected from Ukraine now stuck in the Black Sea. Nations are banning exports to cling to what food stocks they DO have. Things are escalating quickly in the food crisis. Stay tuned to the Ice Age Farmer channel and START GROWING FOOD NOW.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/03/...
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FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/03/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
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