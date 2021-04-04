Life Is No Joke...Pray Properly...Eat Properly...Win your Battles...Gossip-19 Trump's Triumphs

Invoking the Hidden Name of God: The Whole World Prays to The demons jesus, baal, allah, etc...



God's hids His Name because of its power in the hands of an evil world. “On judgement day many will say, “but Father didn't we do great miracles in your name, didn't we heal the sick?” He will say to them, “Get away from me you workers of iniquity I never knew you.”

What's in a Name, Much in every respect. For there is no other Name through which we are to be saved. God gave Moshes His Name AhYah, but He gave The Israelite's YahWay for His Title for all generations. The Jews in their arrogance and Baal worship Hid this title from the people so they would only invoke the demon Baal instead of the one true God who made heaven and earth. The deception began by hiding the proper titles of god and substituting the names of the demons so that when they pray their prayers would go to the pantheon of demons instead of God. We have proper titles to use to invoke God such as Elohim, Christ, Melchizedek, YahWay or simply god. Buy substituting jesus and hashem all god's glory and praise are given to His enemies. Is it any wonder your prayers go unheard? God only gives His name to His people and the world doesn't want to know Him . This is God's will too for He hides His name from the fakers.



All Bible scholars interpret the Bible a violation of God's admonition not to add to the words of God or take away from the words of God. An interpretation is by its nature changing the word of God. The whole world is deceived by these interpretations. The Bible is not subject to Interpretation say, Peter. Bible scholars are not needed, they seek to make gods of themselves and force the people to worship them instead of God. God protects His word and He is not the author of confusion, man is. The world thinks they need bible scholars but they don't the simple truths of God's words can be known by simply reading and obeying every word of God as found in our bibles. Simply read it and obey it and you will achieve your goals.

There Are No Contradictions In The Bible: Only the Interpretations of Evil Men.

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144,000 Family Lines Inter Heaven: Who, Why & How They Learn To Reign In The Messianic Age.

144,000 Family Lines Enter Into Heaven. Each of those family Lines has Between 4 and 5 Thousand members. This means there are between 576,000,000 & 720,000,000 Or The “Myriads & Myriads In Heaven. The Vast Majority are husbands and wives Paired Up to become 1 eternal being in Heaven and count as 1 person and not 2. This is because women are eternal beings who are in a fallen state after Eve Ate from the tree of the knowledge of Good and Evil.

Sexual desire is actually a desire to enter into the body of women because they have this eternal body. By serving a man women become Holy and make their husbands holy because they are spiritually made perfect at the foundation of the World. Each of these men becomes Holy through the marriage relationship, a proving ground for the 144,000. To succeed they must read the bible according to the Law of Fruit Tree 3 hours a day for the rest of their lives until the Messianic age begins. The knowledge they learn is equivalent to the Mind of Christ/Messiah/Melchizedek. They obey every word of God in this life and have the knowledge of how to live 1,000 years. This video will identify them and what they learn and how they do it.

144,000 Family Lines Inter Heaven: Who, Why & How They Learn To Reign In The Messianic Age.

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